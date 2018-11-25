Ellisville to use police to control deer population

ELLISVILLE (AP) - Aldermen in Ellisville have given police authority to use rifles to reduce the growing deer population in the St. Louis County town.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that aldermen approved the plan Wednesday. The cost will be $12,500, which includes buying two $1,000 silencers, overtime costs, and the cleaning of the dead deer.

Officials said Ellisville has roughly 52 deer per square mile. Mayor Adam Paul said he believes the use of police is the most effective and efficient way to control the deer population.