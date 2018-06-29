Elvis Fisher Takes to YouTube to Announce "Demands"

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team expects players to report to campus Wednesday for the first official practice of the season on Thursday afternoon. Elvis Fisher, coming off a medical redshirt season, is now the oldest player on the team. He posted a video on YouTube Tuesday afternoon to make some demands as he heads into his sixth season at Mizzou.

"You know, I got a few demands that I need, must be met before I play football for the University of Missouri again. The first thing, there needs to be new soap in the locker room," Fisher said in the video. "I want my own personal Segway, I don't want to have to walk to the practice field."

Fisher made other jokes throughout the video, and will be at practice, new soap or not, on Thursday.