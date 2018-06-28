Elvis is Alive, Auction is Dead

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The proprietor of the Elvis is Alive Museum could be unloading his memorabilia after all. A man from Laurel, Mississippi, posted an $8,300 payment Monday for the contents of Bill Beeny's quirky museum. It could take up to four working days to clear. The man was the high bidder during an auction on eBay that closed Friday. He told Beeny last week he wants to open the museum in Laurel. The collection from the Wright City museum includes photographs, books and FBI files that Beeny says support the theory that the King never died. Beeny, a Baptist minister, wants to refocus his energy on serving the needy.