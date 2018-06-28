Email Exchange Hints at Mo. GOP Rift

ST. LOUIS - A growing rift is apparently developing between new and veteran factions of the Missouri Republican Party.

State Republican chairman Ed Martin sent an email this week chastising what he called the "old guard" for failing to embrace Sen. Rand Paul's filibuster about drones. He wrote that his goal was for a party more like Paul and less like fellow Republican senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that John Danforth, a former three-term senator from St. Louis, responded with an email of his own to Martin on Thursday, asking, "Who else do you want to kick out of our party?"

Martin became GOP chairman in January after failed runs for Congress and state attorney general. He is associated with the party's more conservative elements.