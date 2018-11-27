Emails Show Origin of Medicine Tax

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Newly released emails show that Governor Jay Nixon's administration and legislative bill drafters each had a role in crafting an apparently inadvertent tax increase on prescription medications. The prescription tax hike is included in a bill passed by the legislature that cuts the state's income tax. Nixon has indicated he may veto the bill.

Emails provided Friday to The Associated Press show an official in Nixon's Department of Revenue provided suggested wording in January to a legislative staffer that would have kept in place an existing sales tax exemption on prescription drugs.

But there were other problems with the draft. So, a legislative staffer sent a revised version back to the Revenue Department that included the prescription tax error. The Revenue Department official then signed off on that version.