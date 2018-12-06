Emanuel Hall accepts invitation to 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl

1 day 1 hour 44 minutes ago Wednesday, December 05 2018
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Wednesday, Missouri senior wide receiver Emanuel Hall who was invited to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl, has announced that he has accepted the inviation.

As a Tiger, Hall was a huge playmaker for Missouri’s offense, as he scored 16 total touchdowns and notched nearly 2,000 career receiving yards.

Missouri senior quarterback Drew Lock has also been invited to the game.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be on January 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. C.T.

