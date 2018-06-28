Emanuel Sworn in as Chicago's New Mayor

CHICAGO - Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel has been sworn in as Chicago's first new mayor in two decades. Emanuel took the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony at the downtown Millennium Park. He replaces Mayor Richard M. Daley, who retired after 22 years in office after declining to seek a seventh term.

Emanuel inherits a city with big money problems. His transition team projected a $700 million budget shortfall next year. And because of some controversial decisions by Daley, he has limited ways to pay for school improvements or repair the city's aging infrastructure. Emanuel quit working for President Barack Obama in October to run for mayor. Vice President Joe Biden attended the inauguration.