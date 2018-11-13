Embezzler's vehicles to go up for auction in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A fleet of two dozen expensive cars and motorcycles seized from a Kansas City-area accountant who defrauded more than $4 million from clients is heading for the auction block.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the 25 machines up for bidding at noon Thursday include Thomas Hauk's former Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, Ferrari 430 Scuderia, Ford GT, Mosler MT900S and McLaren 12C.

A dozen Ducati motorcycles also will be sold during the auction at KCI Auto Auction in Kansas City, Missouri. That's where potential buyers can preview the items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Hauk, of Overland Park, Kansas, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty last December to federal fraud charges linked to his on-the-job theft at a financial services company.