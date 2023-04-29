COLUMBIA - Over 300 Columbia College graduates received their diplomas Saturday at the commencement ceremonies for the Robert W. Plaster School of Business, School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Lindsey Campbell, one of the graduation speakers, shared her story about the unique adversities she faced.
"At the age of 17, I moved from Eldon, Missouri to Houston, Texas," Campbell told her fellow graduates. "I thought I was a small town girl going on a big adventure with the man of my dreams. In reality, he was a dangerous man who took me from my home, out of reach from my parents."
Campbell describes herself as a human-trafficking survivor, and says she spent seven years with her abuser before returning to mid-Missouri. By the time she returned home, Campbell was a 25-year-old single mother and a high school dropout with no work history. Campbell says that though this was one of the lowest points of her life, she knew she couldn't give up.
"I really struggled for a little bit after what happened. I still struggle now," Campbell said to KOMU. "Of course when I sometimes think of those things, I see my children and I want to be the best role model for them."
With the support system of her family, fiancé and the faculty of at Columbia College, Campbell picked up where she left off in high school and pursued higher education.
Campbell said that even though what happened to her was a horrific moment in her life she wouldn't take it back.
"I definitely don't like what happened to me, but it brought me here where I am today at Columbia College," Campbell said. "That makes me proud and I wouldn't go back and change anything, because it made me who I am today."
Campbell now has a Bachelor of Science and Nursing and has a job at MU Health Care as a registered nurse in its progressive care unit.
Campbell said that she wants to give back as a nurse and help others through their significant circumstances.
That drive in helping others is something that her former professor Heidi Monroe says was always in her.
"(Campbell's) motivation is unparalleled with her desire to continue to succeed, but she is also so compassionate and empathetic to everyone around her," Monroe said. "She cares about having a positive impact. She checks on her classmates and even fellow professors to see how we are doing."
Monroe says Campbell's investment in the people she works with is something she wants to translate that more into the classroom.
"I think it is important that we know their (students') backgrounds, where they're coming from," Monroe said. "Because we don't know what they are also having to go through while they are trying to study."
Monroe got to know Campbell in multiple classes throughout her academic career at Columbia College, and Monroe says she can't wait to see what she does next.
Looking back on the ceremony, Campbell says that she hopes her story reached someone in the audience dealing with obstacles in their life.
"Everybody has gone through something," Campbell said. "Whether it's big, little, everybody perceives something in their own way. I think that you're strong and you can do it and don't give up on yourself ever."