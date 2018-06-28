Emergency Agencies Combine

The new facility will be nearly double the size of the main dispatch center located in the Moberly Police Department. Not only the increased size, but also the location of the dispatch center are reasons the city and police decided to build a back-up.

"The police department as it is right now, is within 50 yards of a major rail line. If there was to be a de-railment on the railyards where some type of hazardous material was released, that's one of the scenarios we are looking at and preparing for," Kevin Palmatory of the Moberly Police Department said.

While the railroad is a concern, severe weather also topped the charts.

"In '95, there was a tornado that hit Moberly. It went through Moberly and caused a lot of damage within the city itself. So, we have to be ready to meet the challenges of such an emergency here," Moberly City Manager Gary Edwards said.

The police department's communication system has never been destroyed, but police said they can never be too safe. A construction worker at the site said the new back-up center should be done by the first of the year.