Emergency crews, helicopter respond to ATV crash

1 year 4 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, February 11 2017 Feb 11, 2017 Saturday, February 11, 2017 5:15:00 PM CST February 11, 2017 in News
By: Lauren Petterson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONE COUNTY — Emergency crews responded to an ATV accident around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Martina Pounds with the Boone County Fire Protection District, there was an ATV crash by a motocross track near Finger Lakes State Park. 

A patient was being transported by helicopter to University Hospital around 5 p.m.

The condition of the patient is unknown.

[Editor's note: This story will be updated with information as we receive it.]

