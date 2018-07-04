Emergency crews, helicopter respond to ATV crash
BOONE COUNTY — Emergency crews responded to an ATV accident around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Martina Pounds with the Boone County Fire Protection District, there was an ATV crash by a motocross track near Finger Lakes State Park.
A patient was being transported by helicopter to University Hospital around 5 p.m.
The condition of the patient is unknown.
[Editor's note: This story will be updated with information as we receive it.]
More News
Grid
List
PLEASANT HOPE (AP) — An employee was seriously injured after an explosion inside a Missouri pyrotechnics company. KSPR-TV reports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
in
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
in
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted of covering up sex abuse has been spared prison and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Memorial Airport might see some new changes in the next few years. The airport... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices on Monday and had plans to meet with... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Approving the proposal for a port authority is the first step for the development of a new... More >>
in
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
in
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
in