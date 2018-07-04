Emergency crews, helicopter respond to ATV crash

BOONE COUNTY — Emergency crews responded to an ATV accident around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Martina Pounds with the Boone County Fire Protection District, there was an ATV crash by a motocross track near Finger Lakes State Park.

A patient was being transported by helicopter to University Hospital around 5 p.m.

The condition of the patient is unknown.

