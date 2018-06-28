Emergency Crews Respond to El Chaparral House Fire

BOONE COUNTY - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the El Chaparral neighborhood this morning in Boone County. County firefighters arrived to the scene at 1341 Pecos Avenue after neighbors called 911 reporting smoke coming out from under the garage and front door.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Battalion Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District Gale Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 the fire was contained to one room in the basement and took only minutes to extinguish.

"The extent of damage throughout the rest of the structure is going to be smoke damage, very little water damage because it was on the lower level, didn't take much water at all to extinguish the small fire, but it did produce heavy smoke throughout the building," Blomenkamp said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.