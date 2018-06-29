Emergency Crews Respond to Overturned Semi-Truck in Moberly

MOBERLY- A semi-tractor trailer overturned in Moberly Tuesday evening. The Moberly Police Department said the accident occurred as a 2005 Mack CX613 turned onto the southbound on-ramp of US-63 from Route EE. The driver, Arthur Lunceford Jr., was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center for back and leg pain.

Moberly police responded to the injury accident at 6:39 p.m.