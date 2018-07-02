Emergency Domestic Violence Shelters Over-Capacitated

COLUMBIA - According to statistics from the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, the number of women and children turned away from emergency domestic violence shelters increased to more than 60 percent.

To put that into easier terms that means that for every two women who were able to stay at a safety shelter, three were told to look elsewhere.

In 2009, nearly 1,500 women were turned away, which qualifies as the highest escalation in 30 years. Eighty-seven programs in Missouri submitted this information, and mid-Missouri clocked more than 35,000 hours of time spent in shelters.

One official said the recession was is causing women to stay in shelters for at least three month. They expect this yera's numbers to be even higher and they will have them in January.