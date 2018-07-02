Emergency Landing Near St. Louis

The carrying seven to nine people took off around 8 am from Spirit Airport in Chesterfield. Who was on board and who owns the jet is not immediately known. Spirit officials say the front landing gear would not retract, and a visual inspection showed the front wheel tilted to the left. But shortly before 10:20 am., the plane touched down, holding the front landing gear off the runway for several seconds before slowing bringing it down. The landing was apparently flawless. Just last night in Boston, a jetliner with a landing gear problem touched down safely in Boston. And in September in Los Angeles, a JetBlue plane landed safely after its front wheels had become stuck sideways.