Emergency Vehicles In Work Zones

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of the major concerns about the looming shut-down of Interstate 64-40 is rerouting of emergency vehicles, especially with so many hospitals located just off the highway. Now comes word that in extreme emergencies, an ambulance or fire truck might be allowed to pass through the work zone instead of being detoured. Dan Galvin with Gateway Constructors says that option has not been taken off the table. He says the determination will be made on a case-by-case basis. He also says there will be areas where no one can get through, such as large holes or broken up pavement. The first phase of the 64-40 shut-down between I-170 and Spoede Road is expected to begin in January. The road project includes parts of St. Louis city and county.