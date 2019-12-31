Emergency water main repairs close lanes of major Columbia road

Photo courtesy: City of Columbia

COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Water & Light crews closed westbound lanes of East Broadway and the nearby sidewalk for "emergency water main repairs" Monday evening.

The lane closure is limited to the areas between Waugh Street and College Avenue.

Drivers and bikers will need to find a different route, and the city asks to use extreme caution near the area.

The repairs are expected to be finished by Tuesday, Dec. 31 around 3 p.m.

According to MoDOT's Central District, Broadway should reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.