Emotional End to Presiding Commissioner Election

COLUMBIA - Cocktail glasses clinked, feet shuffled, and voices undulated throughout the Columbia Courtyard Marriot as mid-Missouri Republicans awaited the end to an exaustive election season, and hoped for the best.

Among the many boisterous right-wingers, Ed Robb sat pensive at a table covered in red and blue confetti He stared as a large projector screen aired FOX News coverage of the nights election results.

Robb watched the numbers in his race against Democrat J. Scott Christianson for Boone County's next Presiding Commissioner. The results were not final enough to know who won until after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

There are a lot of changes Robb says he wants to bring to office, including expanding the county commission from three people to five people.

"We have the same number of commissioners than we had two hundred years ago. So it's time," said Robb.

Another issue for Robb is what he describes as exorbitant salaries elected officials in Boone County give themselves.

"I don't believe that elected officials should set their own salaries," said Robb, "so we need to get a citizen review board in."

However, with a jubilant cry from the crowd, "He won!," Robb's pensive mood breaks, and a smile breaks across his face.

Claps and cheers lead him to a podium where he gaves a victory speech, starting with a thank you to his wife, Rosa, who he described as his "biggest supporter and the biggest salesperson for me."

To see a little more behind the scenes of the event, you can watch the video below:



