Emotional support animal owners experience housing problems

2 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, November 16 2015 Nov 16, 2015 Monday, November 16, 2015 5:57:00 PM CST November 16, 2015 in News
By: Rose Schmidt, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Several residents have faced problems trying to get their landlords to recognize their emotional support or companion animals.

Chloe Martinez had her therapist write a note so her dog, Cash, could be her emotional support animal. Martinez, 23, is a recent University of Missouri graduate who said she got the idea from a friend after she started battling mental health issues.

“It was my sophomore year of high school, and I was dealing with a lot of anxiety," Martinez said.

She said Cash helps her deal with social anxiety when she is in public and has helped her through some very hard times.

“Animals are therapeutic,” she said. “Just petting a dog lowers your blood pressure.”

But, after Martinez explained her situation to her former landlords at Broadway Townhomes, owned by Log Hill Properties, they were less than accommodating.

"My other roommates already had animals, so it was kind of like a ‘you just want to get out of paying,’" Martinez said.

KOMU 8 News contacted Log Hill Properties for comment but did not get a response. 

Martinez said, after experiencing the problems, she wrote a letter explaining the situation and referencing the Fair Housing Act.

Under the Fair Housing Act, housing providers "may not require applicants and residents to pay a deposit for an assistance animal." Housing providers are also not allowed to deny "reasonable accommodation requests" just because they don't know whether the person needs an emotional support or assistance animal. They are, however, allowed to ask for reliable documentation to verify this, if the person's disabilities are not readily apparent.

Chuck Graham, associate director of Great Plains ADA Center, said he thinks many landlords don't understand what they have to do to comply with the Fair Housing Act for people with emotional support animals, and people on both sides of the issue need to know their rights and responsibilities.

“I can understand the confusion," Graham said. "They’re dealing with a lot of things in operating a building, especially maintaining student housing in this community, and so this is probably not on the top of their to learn list until the issue presents itself.”

While the FHA does recognize companion animals, the Americans With Disabilities Act does not.

According to the ADA National Network, "Emotional support animals, comfort animals, and therapy dogs are not service animals under Title II and Title III of the ADA. Other species of animals, whether wild or domestic, trained or untrained, are not considered service animals either." The ADA only recognizes service animals, meaning a dog or miniature horse that is "individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability."

Graham said the ADA used to allow companion animals, but people started to abuse the system.

“People just make it up and say, ‘My dog or my cat or my bird or my snake is my emotional support animal, and therefore I get to keep it,'" he said.

It could be difficult for a landlord to know who actually needs a companion animal, especially considering there isn't an "official" registry. There are several websites allow people to print out certificates for emotional support animals. One, the National Service Animal Registry, will print a certificate for $64.95 plus shipping, even if animal owners don't provide documentation of their disability or need for an emotional support animal.

Graham said these websites are just scams.

“People are getting ripped off on the Internet by purchasing these things and then thinking it’s some sort of official documentation when it really is not," he said. "You may feel better that you’ve got a certificate that says it’s true, but that certificate is meaningless in court."

He said if the people claiming they need emotional support animals don't actually have disabilities, then they're just taking advantage of landlords.

"The animal really isn’t serving a purpose. They’re just kind of using an intimidation of landlords to be able to keep their pet for free,” Graham said.

Martinez said it's the people who take advantage of the system that ruin it for people who do need the animals.

“Like anything else, people are going to abuse that, and it’s the people that abuse that that make it harder on people who actually really need these animals because then, they’re questioned more often,” Martinez said.

KOMU 8 News knows of at least three other instances in which people with emotional support animals have faced problems with Columbia apartment complexes and landlords recognizing them.

Katie Koch had MU Student Health write her a note stating her dog was needed for emotional support after she began experiencing severe anxiety. She said she was very upset after her landlord from GWZ Investments LLC continuously asked her why she needed the dog.

When KOMU 8 News reached out to GWZ Investments LLC for comment, the person who answered the phone hung up.

Graham said, under the FHA, landlords can inquire whether someone has a disability that qualifies them to have a companion animal, but they cannot ask how many treatment sessions that person goes to each week or other similar questions. Those are illegal inquiries, and by asking, those housing providers could risk federal investigations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

“They can’t keep delving into how long have you been depressed, you know, what medications are you on. They can’t go down that list of things,” Graham said.

Koch said she did not file a complaint with HUD. She said she knows many people do not understand why she needs the dog, but that the dog makes her smile, he knows when she's sad, and he helped her significantly after her dad passed away.

"He was my everything," Koch said.

 

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 92°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 93°
4pm 95°