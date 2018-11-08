Employee Accused in Robbery

FESTUS (AP) - A cleaning man is suspected of attempting to rob a store where he worked. The crime occurred Saturday night at the Big Lots store in Festus. The store manager pushed past the gunman and locked himself in an office until police arrived.



Authorities say the manager recognized the robber as a member of the cleaning crew. Police believe the same man robbed a Big Lots store in St. Louis County a night before the attempted robbery in Festus.