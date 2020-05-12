Employee at Columbia care facility tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - An employee working at Columbia Post Acute has tested positive for COVID-19. The care facility learned about the positive test on May 7, and said the employee last worked at the facility on May 4.
A news release says the virus was contracted outside of the facility and that residents and staff who may have been in contact with the employee are being monitored for symptoms. At this point, no other staff or residents have shown signs or symptoms of the virus.
All employees working closely with the employee have been tested for COVID-19 and all results have been negative.
