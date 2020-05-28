Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA - An employee at the Forum Boulevard location of Schnucks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company release.

The employee last worked on Saturday, May 16, and did not display any symptoms at that time.

According to the release, the store will remain open, but a third-party company has been hired to disinfect the area where the employee was working, as well as all employee common areas.

The company said they will continue to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, including taking employee temperatures prior to work shifts, wearing masks while working, and continual cleaning throughout the day.

For more information on Schnucks COVID-19 resources and news, visit their website.