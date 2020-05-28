Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Forum Boulevard location of Schnucks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company release.
The employee last worked on Saturday, May 16, and did not display any symptoms at that time.
According to the release, the store will remain open, but a third-party company has been hired to disinfect the area where the employee was working, as well as all employee common areas.
The company said they will continue to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, including taking employee temperatures prior to work shifts, wearing masks while working, and continual cleaning throughout the day.
For more information on Schnucks COVID-19 resources and news, visit their website.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
in
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone... More >>
in
FULTON - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics search occurred at 1504 Monroe Street in Fulton.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Americans are finally sending their own up to space again. When SpaceX's postponed rocket launch finally lifts off on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Forum Boulevard location of Schnucks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company... More >>
in
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS —After videos of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks bar went viral over Memorial Day weekend,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With schools closed and after school programs cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has gotten creative... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old from Tebbetts on Monday. Just after... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Some elementary and middle schools in Jefferson City will be holding drive-through celebrations for students. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —A formal plea of not guilty in the murder of Mengqi Ji was filed on behalf of Joseph... More >>
in