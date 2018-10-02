Employee helps put out fire at Fulton State Hospital

FULTON – The Fulton Fire Department said Monday the Fulton State Hospital has an employee’s quick thinking to thank for putting out a Friday night fire.

Interim Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt said the fire department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Fulton State Hospital Friday just before 7 p.m. Friday. He said when crews arrived they saw moderate smoke coming from the B wing of the Biggs Building.

Coffelt said the fire started because a blower motor in a furnace unit overheated and caught on fire. An air filter also caught on fire.

The interim fire chief said an employee used a fire extinguisher and pretty much had the fire out by the time crews arrived.

“He reacted really well and put the fire out,” Coffelt said.

Coffelt said he called the hospital Monday and said the employee should be recognized for his quick actions.

Fire crews set up exhaust fans to ventilate the building and cleared the scene at 7:51 p.m.

Coffelt said no one was injured and he didn’t think anyone was living in the wing where the fire happened.