Employee Paid Nearly $100,000 in Two Years Overtime

7 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, January 03 2011 Jan 3, 2011 Monday, January 03, 2011 6:14:12 PM CST January 03, 2011 in News
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Mental Health told KOMU 8 news Monday it would now put more overtime limits on its employees who work after hours. The department wants to see if it can save money by actually hiring more employees for 2011 instead paying so much in overtime. One employee who works at the Marshall Habilitation Center received nearly $99,000 in overtime over a two year period while making a regular salary of about $45,000.

"When we get to the point where people don't volunteer, or we don't have enough volunteers, then facilities have to hold people over from shift to shift," Director of Public Affairs Bob Bax said. "Some employees will work overtime instead of going out and getting another part time job to supplement their income."

Along with existing employees, Sax said facilities have a hard time finding new employees to work overtime hours. Starting salaries for direct care staff begin at $20,136. The facilities across the state also have a 38 percent turnover rate for direct staff members in their first six months of employment.


