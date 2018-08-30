Empowerment center in Ferguson to triple in size

FERGUSON (AP) — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis' Community Empowerment Center in Ferguson will be three times larger than originally planned, thanks to new donations and tax credits.

The Urban League on Monday announced additional funding of $2.15 million, bringing overall funding to $3 million. St. Louis County is providing $1 million from tax credits, while the Salvation Army and TIAA-CREF, a financial services firm, are contributing money.

Plans for the center were announced last summer. The goal is to provide job training for young black men.

The building will stand at the site where a Quik Trip was destroyed after 18-year-old Michael Brown died in a 2014 police shooting. The shooting was a catalyst for an examination of the way police and blacks interact in and around Ferguson.