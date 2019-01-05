EMS volunteer suspended over Facebook post complaining about "young blacks"

Friday, January 04, 2019
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire District is suspending a volunteer EMS responder who posted a Facebook comment about "healthy young blacks" taking parking spaces assigned to people with disabilities.

Peter Graff will be off the job a minimum of 45 days. He must also issue a public apology, complete diversity and harassment training and attend mandatory counseling.

The post read: "One of my family members has a permanent disability. I really love it when I see healthy young blacks park in handicap spots. I've not seen any other ethnic group do that. I suppose it is hard to walk with your pants around your knees."

Graff told KOMU 8 News it was an "ill-advised post made out of frustration."

Graff said if he had to do it over again, he would not have made the comment. He said he did not mean to offend anyone. His comments have been blown out of proportion, he said.

Gale Blomenkamp, a bureau director for the fire protection district, said a social media policy is under review by the fire board for approval.

