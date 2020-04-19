EmVP: Exclusive look at nurses inside COVID-19 unit- Tonight at Ten (4/16/20)
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Christian health care sharing ministry sold “inherently unfair and deceptive health plans" to Missouri residents and... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A four-state hospital system and Saint Louis University are trying to make it easier for retired... More >>
COLUMBIA — A small blue building with a parking lot was all the Trapp brothers needed for their newest... More >>
COLUMBIA - Local chefs are coming together to present the second Scrappy Meals. Restaurants Pasta La Fata, Ozark Biscuit Co.,... More >>
MEXICO — People drove up to celebrate a unique baby shower with an expectant mother Saturday. Kali Lewis is... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested an individual after a suspected shots fired and domestic assault incident Saturday morning.... More >>
COLUMBIA - To record history in the making the Boone County History and Culture Center is asking you to... More >>
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Grand Glaize Wealth Management team is offering free financial advice to their clients and... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Heidelberg is back open for takeout and curbside pick up. Richard Walls, the owner of the... More >>
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
COLUMBIA - Four weeks ago, CoMoHelps.org launched as a resource hub for giving and seeking aid during the pandemic.... More >>
(CNN) -- America's largest retailer will require all workers to wear face coverings starting Monday as the coronavirus pandemic ravages... More >>
There is still some confusion surrounding the federal stimulus checks, which started arriving Wednesday. Below is key information from... More >>
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A Friday evening fire in Jefferson City displaced five people, according to a news release from the... More >>
MARSHALL - Conagra is closing its plant in Marshall after 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to an... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A black Jeep Patriot heading westbound around the 1700 block of U.S 63/50 veered off the road... More >>
COLUMBIA - Despite being an essential business, many auto repair shops have had a decrease in the amount of customers... More >>
