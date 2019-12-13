EmVP: Family packs lawn with 50 Christmas inflatables

2 days 17 hours 42 minutes ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:39:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in Continuous News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - The Hughes' family puts together their Christmas jigsaw puzzle in their front yard around Thanksgiving every year. It's made up of about 50 inflatables ranging from snowmen to minions to Mickey Mouse. 

"We have ten more than last year, so we're going to have a logistical issue to deal with to see where they'll all fit," Chris Hughes said.

They've been putting out the inflatables for about the past eight years. The tradition started with their eldest son who loved them, but then the obsession really grew with their younger son, Owen. 

"I just kind of feed off of that and I got kind of addicted for a bit," Chris, Owen's dad, said.

Their annual tradition keeps growing and growing. They add new characters to the mix when the decorations go on sale after the holidays.

"We want to make room for the new ones, and it's all a matter of trying to figure out how to fit them all together in a finite amount of space," Tiffany Hughes, Owen's mom, said.
You could say their love for Christmas inflatables has snowballed.
"Well, we said that years ago, 'Enough is enough,' and we just keep getting more," Chris' dad, Kevin Hughes, said. 
The grandparents join in, too.
"It's a family affair," Kevin said. "It's just an excitable day."
Kevin and his wife, Mary Lou, play key roles in piecing together the display. Kevin helps get the inflatables up, while Mary Lou helps watch the boys when their interest in the project wanes.
"There's not a patch of ground that doesn't have a stake in it or an inflatable," Kevin said. 
"They're all three like little kids again, and that's what the joy of Christmas is," Mary Lou said.
"We know some people think it's tacky, but we do it because it's fun," Tiffany said. "It's something that we do together as a family and it makes us laugh."
It takes the family about eight to 10 hours to solve the holiday puzzle. When everything fits into place and the sun goes down, their hard work shines. 
"It is glorious," Mary Lou said.
"I'm happy with the way it turned out. It looks even better this year than it did last year," Chris said about this year's finished product.
Neighbors said they like the large display.
"I love it," Jane Fiore said, who lives across the street. "My husband loves the fact that they do all the work and he gets the joy of watching it... It's also a great way to give directions to somebody coming to your house."
For children in the neighborhood, it's a holiday favorite.
"My daughter loves it. So, it's a good reason to take a walk. It's just nice to have those memories to kind of hold onto when you look back down the road," another neighbor said.
Chris said it brings his family joy that other people appreciate their tradition.
"I hope they don't think we're crazy," he said with a laugh.
50 inflatables and hours later, you'll find a Christmas puzzle that pieces together the best parts of the holiday season all in one front yard.
"It's kind of like an ugly Christmas sweater, it's an ugly Christmas yard and we recognize that and that's okay with us," Chris said. "We enjoy it and we have fun and that's what it's meant to do, to have fun and enjoy the holidays."
If their display wasn't already big enough, their next door neighbor offered up their front lawn for more space next year. Chris said his family might take them up on that.
The Hughes' Christmas display is located on Chelan Drive in the Cascades neighborhood on Columbia's southwest side.

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia announces next fire chief
City of Columbia announces next fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department has a new chief. City Manager John Glascock says Andy Woody will be taking... More >>
31 minutes ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach Barry Odom is heading to Arkansas. New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Columbia psychologist faces sodomy charges
Columbia psychologist faces sodomy charges
COLUMBIA – Columbia psychologist, Kurt Bumby, 50, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in Boone County and two... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
FULTON - Although legally blind, Fulton Special Olympics tennis player Jesse competes with enthusiasm in a high demanding sport for... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 2:21:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Community members divided over a plan to move a neighborhood park
Community members divided over a plan to move a neighborhood park
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed plan to expand the Jefferson City National Cemetery across the street and move a park... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 2:15:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in higher demand at local hardware stores after a forecasted weekend snow... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant.... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:24:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
CAMDEN COUNTY- A 71-year-old woman was killed last night after her car struck a tree, according to the Missouri State... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 11:35:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Sonar boat used for missing Columbia woman water search
Sonar boat used for missing Columbia woman water search
COOPER COUNTY - A company from Illinois was brought in for the continued search for the body of Mengqi Ji... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 11:11:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested one man Thursday in connection with the December 9 homicide at Welcome in. According to... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:51:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The charges now go... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
COLUMBIA - The magic tree is a bit more magical on Friday. The Columbia tradition is being tailor-made for... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:50:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
COLUMBIA - School and city officials predict upwards of 10,000 people will visit Columbia this weekend for graduation ceremonies at... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
COOPER COUNTY - Crews searching for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge have cleared debris obstructing the search area and have... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:28:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Health clinic lawsuit finalized after nearly 2 years
Health clinic lawsuit finalized after nearly 2 years
MORGAN COUNTY -- A judge ruled the Garden of Health Clinic doesn't need a license to openate, ending a nearly... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Buyer beware: How pet scammers play on your holiday emotions
Buyer beware: How pet scammers play on your holiday emotions
COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau is projecting a nearly 8% increase from 2018 to 2019 in scams pertaining to... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 5:36:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
COLUMBIA- Back-to-back administrative changes have shaken things up at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School. Just yesterday, principal Gwenn Roche... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:24:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
BOONE COUNTY – Almost a year later and no arrests have been made since Melissa Peskey was found dead in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 46°
6pm 46°
7pm 44°
8pm 43°