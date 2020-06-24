EmVP: Little Box of Sunshine brightens up hospital stays for children

16 hours 48 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – When recent high school graduate Olivia Hennon went to visit her friend, Margret, in the hospital in 2016, she noticed something. She saw children in their rooms waiting to get better, but they were all alone. 

“Those were really the kids that made me think what can I do to help them because I can’t go into their rooms, I can’t sit with them, but what can I give them?” Hennon said. 

She decided to give them sunshine in a box. 

“I started Little Box of Sunshine in 2016 just as a project to just bring joy to children in hospitals who are suffering,” Hennon said. 

Her non-profit puts together brightly colored boxes stuffed with goodies from card games to fuzzy socks. It costs around $25-$30 per box.  

“There are things in there that are tailored to younger children, things that are in there are tailored to older children. So, hopefully every box can cover a wide range of ages,” she said.  

Since starting the non-profit, Hennon and her team have delivered about 1,500 boxes. 

“21 hospitals in 17 states. So, we’ve done a lot of Northeast states, a few Midwest states,” she said. 

One of those boxes went to first grade student Chedon Welsh.

“I went to the hospital, because I had to get my eyes fixed,” Welsh said. “I got a football, and a coloring book and markers.”

He said the box made him happy and a little less scared.

“Going into surgery [scared me],” he said. “Because they had to put a mask over me and I had to go into another room.”

His class at St. Martin Elementary School helped fill boxes with goodies for the organization in February. Students went through an assembly line filling up the boxes with games, crafts and handmade cards from their class.

“It’s even more meaningful for them. They watched one of their classmates go through a difficult time and they saw the happiness that [the box] brought to him and so, building these for other kids is very real for them,” first grade teacher Shannon Schroer said. “It allows them to think about others and put others first.”

“If I can make even just a few children’s hospital stays easier for them and their families then it’s totally worth it,” Hennon said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said fewer hospitals are accepting deliveries. She said Little Box of Sunshine is still actively working to get boxes in the hands of children at hospitals. 

Hennon just graduated from Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City this May. She plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall and major in elementary education.

If you’re interested in helping Little Box of Sunshine and its mission, click here for more information.

More News

Grid
List

Charles Erickson files new appeal to be released from prison
Charles Erickson files new appeal to be released from prison
COLUMBIA - A man in prison for the 2001 killing of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt is making... More >>
27 minutes ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 12:54:15 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 12:17:20 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in connection with killing of man in Kansas City
Columbia man charged in connection with killing of man in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - A Columbia man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 12:04:24 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Fulton man arrested after report of armed domestic assault
Fulton man arrested after report of armed domestic assault
FULTON - A Missouri man is in custody after a domestic assault incident in Fulton on Monday night, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court
Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is sending a lawsuit over absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic back to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:41:45 AM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Billiards on Broadway Owner: 'We're all learning as we go, myself included'
Billiards on Broadway Owner: 'We're all learning as we go, myself included'
COLUMBIA - Billiards on Broadway owner is speaking out after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:17:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson: 'I don't feel guilty' about record increase in positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Parson: 'I don't feel guilty' about record increase in positive COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is on the road to recovery, but taking precautions against COVID-19 is still necessary, Gov. Mike... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:15:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

COU sees fewer flights each day
COU sees fewer flights each day
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The flight from Dallas landed Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport with a full plane of 50... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:11:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

MU Adventure Club unsure about Fall reopening plans
MU Adventure Club unsure about Fall reopening plans
COLUMBIA -- The Adventure Club, a before and after school program for all Columbia Public Schools, has not made a... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
(CNN) -- Major League Baseball has announced the 2020 regular season will open approximately one month from now, on July... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:07:23 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Scalp discovered in Joplin campground
Scalp discovered in Joplin campground
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human scalp was discovered in a Joplin campground. Newton County Sheriff... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:39:32 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

EmVP: Little Box of Sunshine brightens up hospital stays for children
EmVP: Little Box of Sunshine brightens up hospital stays for children
JEFFERSON CITY – When recent high school graduate Olivia Hennon went to visit her friend, Margret, in the hospital in... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

CPS hosts online Q & A ahead of parent decision for fall semester
CPS hosts online Q & A ahead of parent decision for fall semester
COLUMBIA - One week from Tuesday, Columbia Public School parents will have to decide how their children are educated for... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Summer camps expanding under new COVID guidelines
Summer camps expanding under new COVID guidelines
COLUMBIA — Summer camps in Boone County are already looking different this year. Boone County health officials moved into... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:08:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Man arrested at Osage Beach bar after selling drugs, resisting arrest
Man arrested at Osage Beach bar after selling drugs, resisting arrest
OSAGE BEACH — Osage Beach police officers responded to a disturbance at Backwater Jacks Sunday night involving several people allegedly... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:25:17 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Boone County restaurants adjust to new order
Boone County restaurants adjust to new order
COLUMBIA – Tuesday marks the start of a new, less restrictive stage in the reopening plan for Boone County. ... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:22:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 3:50:52 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students
New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students
COLUMBIA — Most international students will not be impacted by a new executive order limiting certain visas. On Monday,... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 81°
3pm 81°
4pm 82°
5pm 81°