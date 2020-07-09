EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk

1 day 13 hours 33 minutes ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:28:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - At the entrance to the playground at Cosmo Park in Columbia, you'll find a brightly colored message waiting for visitors. It's some of the lyrics to the song "Summertime" by Janis Joplin.

"You're going to rise up singing," said Kristin Veteto reading off the lyrics on the sidewalk. "You're going to spread your wings, child. And, take to the sky."

She drew those lyrics with chalk as part of the Rock On Project. It's a project started by the Giving Song LLC, a local music therapy organization.

Veteto is the owner and a music therapist, too. 

"We are spreading the joy in any way that we can," she said. "It's certainly a way to reach people that we wouldn't have been able to before."

Another music therapist with Giving Song, Ellisa Morris, came up with the idea to share the musical messages all over town.

"I thought this would be a hands free way to bring music to people," Morris said. "I think this is a unique way to reach our community and bring unity."

Morris and Veteto said they encourage everyone to get involved in the Rock On Project. They said people can simply share photos on social media when people see the lyrics around town. Or, you can get out chalk yourself and add some color to your driveway. Share your photos using the #RockOnProject.

"We want them to share with friends and family to share the hope, the joy, the message of what the music is saying," Veteto said.

The therapists have gone chalking all over town. They've drawn lyrics downtown, outside senior living facilities and at local parks.

Morris recently finished drawing a line of lyrics from Journey's song "Don't Stop Believing" at the beginning of a local trailhead.

"'Don't Stop Believing' is kind of an encouragement for running or biking...so, I thought it would just be fun here," she said.

As she worked, some trail goers stopped to learn more, including father of three, Casey Buckman.

"I just wanted to see what we were doing and what the cause was. I figured something good was happening," he said. "Let's you know that there's lots of people doing good things in the world and we're all just doing the best we can to keep it going."

Veteto said the Giving Song's mission is to empower, connect and heal the community and their clients through music. She said the Rock On Project aligns with that mission.

"This is just a tangible, visual way that we can do that," she said.

Morris said their work as music therapists has changed as they've made adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of their sessions are now done virtually instead of in-person.

"As musicians we know how to improvise and that's what we've done. Music is just a beautiful tool to reach people even when we can't be there in person," she said.

More News

Grid
List

Supreme Court says Congress can't get Trump records, for now
Supreme Court says Congress can't get Trump records, for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

3 people shot in downtown St. Louis
3 people shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a popular downtown St. Louis outdoor attraction.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:20:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Kansas City police say woman hit, killed by semitrailer
Kansas City police say woman hit, killed by semitrailer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a woman they say was standing... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:19:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

MU healthcare set to open additional COVID-19 testing site
MU healthcare set to open additional COVID-19 testing site
COLUMBIA- MU Health Care is set to open another drive through testing site located at Mizzou North. Staff at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 8:47:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Anxiety might make you a bad decision-maker
Anxiety might make you a bad decision-maker
(CNN) -- Just before the lockdown began, London-based writer Valentina Valentini made the choice of a lifetime: She agreed to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 8:18:25 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia prepares for mask ordinance to take place Friday
Columbia prepares for mask ordinance to take place Friday
COLUMBIA – Thursday is the last full day Columbia residents will be able to go out in public without a... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

TikTok is a national security threat, US politicians say. Here's what experts think
TikTok is a national security threat, US politicians say. Here's what experts think
(CNN) -- The short-form video app TikTok has quickly become a key part of popular culture in the US, serving... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 6:17:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Family member says enough is enough after Sunday's double homicide
Family member says enough is enough after Sunday's double homicide
COLUMBIA - After an overnight shooting Sunday left two dead and three injured, a family member of some of the... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor addresses international students
MU Chancellor addresses international students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri addressed international students via email in regards to the guidelines enforced by the Department... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

MUPD arrest suspect for sidewalk graffiti by Jefferson statue
MUPD arrest suspect for sidewalk graffiti by Jefferson statue
COLUMBIA- University of Missouri Police Department officers arrested Columbia man Ian M. Laird, 20, for sidewalk vandalism near the Thomas... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:24:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Columbia suspension of curbside recycling now in effect
Columbia suspension of curbside recycling now in effect
COLUMBIA — Citing "severe staffing shortages," the City of Columbia suspended all curbside recycling pickup effective Wednesday. In a... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

DATA: Mid-Missouri businesses got millions in PPP loans
DATA: Mid-Missouri businesses got millions in PPP loans
COLUMBIA —Businesses across mid-Missouri received millions in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a coronavirus relief program aimed at... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

South Callaway school district announces plans for fall 2020
South Callaway school district announces plans for fall 2020
COLUMBIA — South Callaway School District superintendent Kevin Hillman announced on Wednesday plans for the upcoming semester. As of... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - The 2020 Show-Me State Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games have been... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Wednesday marks the last day to register for August primary
Wednesday marks the last day to register for August primary
COLUMBIA - Today is the last day to register for voting in the August 4 primary election in Boone County.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Local gym adapts to mask ordinance
Local gym adapts to mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - As the new mask ordinance comes into effect, local gyms are among the few exempt from the measures.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Study says light pollution ruins teen sleep and may contribute to mental disorders
Study says light pollution ruins teen sleep and may contribute to mental disorders
(CNN) -- Hey sleepyheads -- have you been turning off or covering up all your smartphone and computer lights in... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 12:31:24 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 88°
2pm 88°