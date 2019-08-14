End to decade-long "Border War" brings economic opportunity to Missouri

KANSAS CITY - For the first time since signing separate agreements to end the decade-long economic border war, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson will come together at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce's Governor Summit. Both governors will sign a joint commitment to regional collaboration.

Pam Whiting, the Vice President of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce said she believes this border war has created negative competition.

“I have seen businesses move just four blocks to get different tax incentives,” Whiting said. “That competition doesn't create an upward trend for anyone.”

Whiting also said the end to the war will encourage economic growth by pulling businesses into the region.

“Instead of competing against each other, Kansas and Missouri can both work together to compete with other major cities," she said.

Governor Parson signed legislation for an economic truce in early June and Governor Kelly signed an executive order with the same goal. At the summit, both leaders will turn their attention to states and local governments working together to attract new business to the entire region.

Whiting said the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce doesn't know what the future will look like but is hopeful.

“Going forward, we are looking for other ways for the two states to collaborate but that is in the future,” Whiting said. “The chambers position is that finally, hallelujah, the boarder war is over.”

The summit begins Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.