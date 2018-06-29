Endangered Beetle Reintroduced in SW Mo.

EL DORADO SPRINGS (AP) - The Saint Louis Zoo and other conservation groups have been working to restore the population of an endangered beetle in southwest Missouri, and the effort appears successful so far.

The zoo, the Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Conservation have been collaborating on the plan to improve the population of American burying beetles at Wah'Kon-Tah Prairie in southwest Missouri. Crews brought about 600 of the large red and black beetles to the 4,040-acre prairie this week to add to the population reintroduced at the site last year.

The Nature Conservancy says in a release that the zoo breeds the beetles and monitors the reintroduced population. The groups also have plans to bring additional beetles to the site annually for the next three years.