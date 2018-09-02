Endangered Leopard on Display at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A critically endangered Amur leopard has gone on display at the Kansas City Zoo.

The 10-year-year-old leopard is named Natalia. She lived at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota until it flooded in the summer of 2011. Since then, she's been at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park near Wichita.

In their natural habitat of the Russian Far East, there may be 40 or fewer Amur leopards left. Its primary

threats are habitat depletion, prey and demand for the leopard's coat and its bones, an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine.

Natalia has had a cub before and could live another 10 years. Zoo director Randy Wisthoff says the zoo would "gladly" take a male if one could be found in the next couple years.