Endangered person advisory canceled for Sikeston teenager

SIKESTON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christian Blair Burton was at home alone when her father left for work at 6:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. When Burton's mother got home from work, Burton was missing and her cell phone was gone.

Authorities electronically pinged the cell phone at 6:18 p.m. on Monday. The ping showed at the device located about 16 miles southeast of Lowry City.

Burton's mother said the 14-year-old had an online relationship with a 40-year-old man in 2015.

Burton is white, 5-feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair with blue and green highlighted tips. She was last seen wearing pajamas, but she may be wearing a black Pokemon shirt, blue jeans and black Converse shoes.

Authorities said anyone with information about Burton's whereabouts should call 911 or the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department at 573-748-2516.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department canceled the endangered person advisory for Burton about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Burton was safely located in Clinton.

(This story has been updated with the most recent information.)