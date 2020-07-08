UPDATE: Missing girl in Howard County found safe

HOWARD COUNTY - On Wednesday, the missing girl was found safe.

An endangered person advisory was issued in Howard County early Wednesday to help find Ashya Jane Hampton, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release.

Hampton, 12, is described in the release as a 5'7" mixed race female with dark brown curly hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion. According to the release, Hampton was last wearing gray shorts with sandals.

According to the release, Hampton was involved in a missing person incident at 4003 Highway 5, New Franklin, Mo., at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. She is with an unknown 30-year-old male, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Hampton or the male suspect should call 911 or the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 660-248-2340.