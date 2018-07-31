Endangered Person Advisory issued in Lee's Summit

Joshua T. Haley, endangered person

LEE'S SUMMIT- A missing man has been located and returned home in Lee's Summit.

An endangered person advisory for missing person, Joshua T. Haley, has been canceled. The advisory was issued for an incident that occurred at 1025 SE 5 St. at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Haley left his grandparents residence on 5th street on foot. Haley suffers from schizophrenia and seizures, requiring medication that wasn't with him when he left.