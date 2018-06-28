Endangered Places in Missouri

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Courthouses across Missouri make the list of the state's most endangered places for 2007. The group Missouri Preservation announced the list on Tuesday in St. Louis. The goal is to raise awareness about the plight of historic structures and to offer up technical assistance in saving them. The list cites nine specific structures ranging from a depot in Poplar Bluff to a sheriff's office in New London to a home that housed immigrants upon their arrival in St. Louis. But the list also cites "courthouses across Missouri," many dating to the 19th century. Missouri Preservation says a lack of funding from the state and a lack of available money locally is causing many courthouses to fall into disrepair.