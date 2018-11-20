Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man.

Jerry Hutcheson was reported missing Monday afternoon from his home off State Road AA, according to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Department.

He is driving a cream colored Ford Edge with Missouri license plates, HF2-S0Z. He could possibly be headed to Columbia or Camdenton.

Hutcheson has dementia and heart issues. He is 6'0'' with gray hair and wearing a flannel and blue jeans. His phone was left at home.

Callaway County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to help locate him.

You can call 573-642-7291 with information.