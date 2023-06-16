COLE COUNTY – The Cole County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for David Earl Scott, a white male, age 75, height 5'8'', 225 lbs, white hair, blue eyes, wearing unknown clothing.
He was last seen in a white 2015 GMC Terrain with a Missouri license plate, numbered VF3P0A.
The advisory comes after the subject was going to visit family in Copperhill, TN and did not arrive. He was last believed to be in Tennessee. The route of travel is unknown.
The Russelville man is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and confusion.
Anyone who sees the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Cole County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 634-9160.