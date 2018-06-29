Endless Options at Fayette Schools

Shannon Kirby has worked at The Attic in downtown Fayette for nine years as part of the Endless Options program. The group helps special needs adults and has been doing it for 25 years. But now the service is expanding with help from a $36,000 grant from the Howard County Sheltered Services Board.

"It's going to help some of our students who are needing some additional transitional help in going from the classroom into the workforce," said Russ Brock, Fayette Superintendent.

Endless Options will work with Fayette, New Franklin and Glasgow high schools. The money will pay for one teacher at each school to help students develop working skills.

"We're really building it from the ground up and it's going to have to be specific to the needs of each student and each school district," said Debra Miller, Director of Endless Options.

Students will also get the chance to work in the community, just like Kirby.

"We'll partner with lots of businesses all around the county to give the students real work experience," said Miller. Superintendent Brock says the program will serve students for years to come.

"They come out well-prepared for a lifelong employment, and to be successful, that would be our goal," said Brock.

Students will participate in the program from January of their junior year to the December following graduation.

Endless Options, Inc.

(660) 248-5233