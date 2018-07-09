Energizer Purchases Playtex

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four years after getting into personal care products, Energizer Holdings Incorporated is taking another big leap. The St. Louis-based company made its name in batteries and flashlights before purchasing the Schick-Wilkinson Sword line of shaving products in 2003. Late Thursday, Energizer announced it is now buying Playtex Products, bringing skin care, feminine products and other items into the mix. Regulators still must approve the deal, which is expected to close this year. Analysts impressed by Energizer's handling of the Schick line call the merger a good fit and say Playtex will benefit from Energizer's reach. The company sells products in about 150 countries.