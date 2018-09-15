Energy Audit Saving Homeowners Money
COLUMBIA - Ross and Crystal Peterson have been living in the same house for 11 years. Tuesday, they decided to make their home more energy efficient.
"It's all about saving money. You know utilities are certainly going up every year," homeowner Ross Peterson said.
The Petersons have seen their utility bills rising and want to make the necessary steps to cut their costs.
"Every month we get our electric bill he's kinda a little bit upset about it and says we spend too much money on electric so anything that would help the bill go down would definitely help," homeowner Crystal Peterson said.
The Petersons are getting an energy audit as part of a new program called Energize Missouri Homes. Missouri received $7 million to pay for the program. It started less than a month ago and many homeowners have already taken advantage of the program.
"It will allow us to find out how much heat the house is losing based on the size of the heating units in the home right now and making sure they have the proper insulation to save as much money as they can so they're using as little heat as they need to heat their home," energy auditor Teha Huff said.
The program offers rebates and other financial incentives for homeowners who make their homes more energy efficient. An auditor comes in, inspects the home and makes recommendations on how to lower heating and energy costs. The homeowner has six months to make the changes to get the cash rebate.
There are some conditions, however.
"You have to be a Missouri homeowner. You have to own that home, be a resident of Missouri and it can only be a single family residence or up to a four unit property, it cannot be an apartment complex with 100 unit," energy auditor Jim Mikel said.
Making your home 15 percent more energy efficient will give you 50 percent back of the eligible costs, or up to $2,000. If you increase your home's energy efficiency by 25 percent, you get 70 percent of the eligible costs back or up to $7,000. Installing a geothermal system will earn you 50 percent back of the eligible costs or up to $10,000.
