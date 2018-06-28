Energy Commission looking closely at plastic bag ban

COLUMBIA - The ban on single-use plastic bags in Columbia is continuing to be researched.

The Energy Use, Efficiency and Conservation subcommittee met Thursday night.

Members looked at other ordinances in other communities to help determine the effect it would have on Columbia.

The proposal would ban single-use plastic bags and require shoppers to bring their own reusable bags or pay for paper bags at checkout.

This is all being done in an effort to limit the harm that plastic bags do on the environment.

It takes one plastic bag 1,000 years to degrade. Also, plastic bags and bottles make up 90 percent of the waste found during the city's creek and stream clean ups.

Each committee member has responsibility to investigate the pros and cons of plastic bag usage around mid-Missouri before they meet again on Tuesday.