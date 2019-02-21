Energy company plans Boone County wind farm; reaches out to residents
HARRISBURG - An energy company is hoping to bring a wind farm to Boone County and wants to get to know its potential neighbors.
E.ON Climate & Renewables, or EC&R, sent out at least 200 letters inviting Harrisburg residents to eat barbecue and discuss the potential impact of a wind farm on their community and possibly on their land.
The meet-and-greet will be hosted from 5-7 p.m. on March 13 at the Lions Club, 120 Sexton St., Harrisburg.
The letter says the general project in the Harrisburg area could exceed more than 15,000 acres.
EC&R says it is attempting to connect with those whose land could be "promising property in the project area."
The company operates 23 wind farms in the United States.
More News
Grid
List
RIMINI, Mont. (AP) — Every day many millions of gallons of water loaded with arsenic, lead and other toxic metals... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - ABC Chinese Cuisine reopened Wednesday following an investigation and clean-up after a person was found dead inside of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Four days after a fatal car crash, police have made no arrests. The incident involved two crashes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At least 1 million children were impacted by identity theft in the past year. A 2018 study... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri System leaders and representatives from each of its four campuses will lobby at the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Even though people are dying from fentanyl overdoses in Missouri, there is no law that prosecutes someone who... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is launching his own investigation of a St. Louis day care... More >>
in
ST.LOUIS - Men transform into kings and represent their university and ancestors in an annual competition. Harris Stowe State... More >>
in
HARRISBURG - An energy company is hoping to bring a wind farm to Boone County and wants to get to... More >>
in
STURGEON –The city of Sturgeon put its police chief on unpaid administrative leave Tuesday, after firing and reinstating him. The... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - The state fire marshal is investigating multiple potential cases of arson after officials found bales of hay... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Mothers advocating for gun control rallied at the state Capitol Tuesday. The Missouri Chapter of Moms... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri legislative committee is looking into a calculation error that could impact some people's taxes and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed a death investigation near the 2500 block at Quail Drive. Sgt. Harlan... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This season's winter weather has caused cancellations, potential revenue loss and headaches for high school athletic departments. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Dayan Reynolds said he didn’t know his dad had a mission to convince people they aren't gay, until... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An official with Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it is still early in the investigation... More >>
in
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue overnight and exit between 6-9am on Wednesday morning. Freezing drizzle is also... More >>
in