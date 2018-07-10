Energy Efficient Home Coming to West Ash Street

5 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, February 14 2013 Feb 14, 2013 Thursday, February 14, 2013 4:00:00 PM CST February 14, 2013 in News
By: Nichole Cartmell
loading

COLUMBIA -  The city of Columbia is looking to go green by building a state of-the-art environmentally friendly home.

The home will be built on Ash Street near the University of Missouri campus. Randy Cole, the city's community development coordinator, says the home will serve an income eligible applicant. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the income limit for a single person home is $36,600. This limit jumps to $52,250 for a four-person home.

According to Cole, several agencies including Central Missouri Community Action and the local Habitat for Hummanity will submit proposals for the project by March 1. According to Habitat for Hummanity, the project is appealing because it's a good model for the city and because it gives the organization the chance to experiment with energy efficiency without worrying about cost. Dianna Moore for CMCA mentioned similar reasons, and went on to explain this project would demonstrate, "energy efficiency does not necessarily mean high costs for construction."

Tentative project details might include:

  • increasing the installation in the walls or ceilings to a level further than what an energy star rating calls for,
  • geothermal cooling and heating,
  • and universal design features, like wider doorways and hallways.

Cole explains these features will help the homeowner in the longrun.

"By increasing energy efficiency, we're hoping that this will make the home more affordable to a broader population. If we are decreasing the utility costs, they are gong to have less monthly costs for their housing," Cole said.

It appears much of the neighborhood is happy about the project.

"It's great to bring some more owner-occupied residents to the area too. I've seen the neighborhood change for the better fo the last 8 to 10 years and its becoming a desirable area to live," Columbia resident Chad Canfield said.

However, there are a few themes the community hopes the project addresses. For example, they feel it would be best if the home's driveway was built on Sanford, so it doesn't add more traffic to Ash Street. They also would like the house to blend in with the neighborhood. Many of the homes in the area are much older.

Cole said he hopes construction of the home will begin this summer and finish by the end of the year.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Woman arrested in "suspicious" fire
UPDATE: Woman arrested in "suspicious" fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a residential fire in northeast Columbia. ... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Ban on plastic straws could affect people with disabilities
Ban on plastic straws could affect people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - Starbucks announced Monday that it would eliminate plastic straws from use in all stores by 2020. While this... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 3:08:00 PM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescue: All 12 boys and soccer coach freed
Thai cave rescue: All 12 boys and soccer coach freed
CNN - The last remaining member of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach have been pulled out of... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 2:36:00 PM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Party competition increases as voter registration deadline approaches
Party competition increases as voter registration deadline approaches
BOONE COUNTY - Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in the August primary election and both the... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:55:00 PM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Boy hit by SUV now stable
UPDATE: Boy hit by SUV now stable
LAKE OZARK - A 14-year-old boy was struck by an SUV in Lake Ozark Tuesday morning. He was taken to... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Jaycees fair drops theme deemed too similar to Trump theme
Jaycees fair drops theme deemed too similar to Trump theme
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Officials of a mid-Missouri county fair decided to drop this year's theme over concerns that it... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Commission approves usage of opioid overdose drug in jail
Commission approves usage of opioid overdose drug in jail
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission unanimously approved the usage of NARCAN in its county jail Tuesday. NARCAN is a... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Richland police find explosive during narcotics investigation
Richland police find explosive during narcotics investigation
RICHLAND - Deputies and police officers found an "improvised explosive device" while searching a residence in Richland for narcotics Monday,... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:04:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Boy who was found in the Lake of the Ozarks dies at hospital
Boy who was found in the Lake of the Ozarks dies at hospital
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died two days after he wandered away from home and... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 10:27:40 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Mokane appoints new mayor, two aldermen
Mokane appoints new mayor, two aldermen
MOKANE - The Mokane Board of Aldermen appointed a new mayor and two new aldermen Monday night after months of... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 6:13:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

3 drown over the weekend in Missouri lake, pool, creek
3 drown over the weekend in Missouri lake, pool, creek
OSCELOA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have drowned over the weekend in Missouri. The Missouri... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:38:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
UPDATE: Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who stopped a would-be robber with his own weapon is earning accolades on the... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 9:41:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Trump picks Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Trump picks Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of frenzied lobbying and speculation, President Donald Trump decided on federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 8:32:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 more than 600 people toured Connor's Cave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
COLUMBIA - It was a normal day in Megan Stober's American Sign Language class at MU. Her final project... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
TIPTON - The Tipton Correctional Center went on lockdown July 4 after a disturbance broke out among the inmates. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
COLUMBIA - School district officials in Columbia are moving forward with a new safety feature for local school buildings. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:59:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
COLUMBIA — Police officers arrested Maurice Kendall Griffith, 41, of Columbia after a home invasion on July 6. Griffith... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
7pm 94°
8pm 91°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°