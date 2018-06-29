Energy Intervention Crisis Program No Longer Available in Central Mo.

COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action can no longer provide crisis assistance to families who have received a disconnect notice from their primary heating source after using all federal funds in the Energy Intervention Crisis Program (EICP).

CMCA is the local organization the State of Missouri designated to provide the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

According to a press release from CMCA, this program year was granted $655,905 for crisis assistance funding. CMCA used those funds to assist 2,631 families in Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau and Osage counties in maintaining their heating source for the winter.

The release said CMCA saw a large reduction in the amount of crisis funds available for this witner. Last year CMCA received $1,451,874 in winter crisis funding and assisted 5,363 families.

The energy assistance part of LIHEAP is still available to qualified families. Families must apply at the CMCA Family Resource Center or online at www.showmeaction.org. The deadline to apply is March 30, 2013.

CMCA said if more funds are made available they will reopen the crisis intervention program to families in need.