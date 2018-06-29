Engineers Give Missouri's Infrastructure a C-

KANSAS CITY - Civil engineers say Missouri's infrastructure gets only a C minus.

The regional chapters of the American Society of Civil Engineers released the letter grade Wednesday. It is part of a report card that evaluated the state's aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, inland waterways, levees, railroads, roads, schools and wastewater. Each sub-category also received a grade.

The engineers found the most faults with the state's dams and energy, giving them both D-minus grades. The report says Missouri regulates only a portion of the dams that could cause significant damage if they failed. The engineers also said more investment is needed to help shift from coal toward sustainable energy.

The state's roads earned a C. Lawmakers ended their session without approving a 1 cent state sales tax for transportation projects.