English Leads Tigers to Victory Over Binghamton Bearcats

COLUMBIA - Kim English led the No. 21 Missouri Tigers to a victory over the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday afternoon.

English had a career-high 29 points in Missouri's 88-59 win over Binghamton. He had six 3-pointers in the first half alone and seven of the 11 3-pointers for the Tigers in the game. English is the Big 12's leading 3-point shooter.

Ricardo Ratliffe scored 18 points for the Tigers and had five rebounds. Phil Pressey and Kadeem Green each had five rebounds as well.

Missouri (6-0) faces Northwestern State on December 2 at Mizzou Arena.