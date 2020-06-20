Enough conversation to last: Columbia celebrates Juneteenth

COLUMBIA – Friday marks the 155th anniversary of slavery ending in the United States, and Columbia plans to celebrate the day in person and online.

The holiday is called Juneteenth, a combination of the words June and nineteenth. It marks the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and shared the news of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years after it was issued.

According to the official Juneteenth website, the day “commemorates black freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.”

Nikki McGruder is one of the organizers of CoMo Celebrates Juneteenth, a day-long event set to educate and celebrate black history in the U.S. She said June 19 means more to her than the Fourth of July.

“While I am American and I love to celebrate with fireworks and family, we do that, but the celebration wasn’t really for me and those who look like me at the time,” McGruder said. “It changed my paradigm, if you will, for how I thought about myself as a black American.”

CoMo Celebrates Juneteenth is just one of the events happening in Columbia on Friday. It’s a free event that starts at 11 a.m. and will have a combination of in-person and online programs, including a Fredreick Douglass re-enactment and a livestreamed panel about the state of inclusivity in the U.S. today. The event will end with a lantern release at 6 p.m.

McGruder, along with the three other coordinators, said the purpose of the event is to educate and celebrate.

"[Juneteenth] is true black liberation and celebration,” she said.

Co-coordinator Deb Schaefer said the educational aspect of the event is important because she never learned about the holiday in school.

“We didn’t learn our real history in the textbooks that we grew up with, because we don’t have the black history in it” she said. “My hope is that this will be a beginning of people wanting to learn more about our true history.”

This year’s celebration comes in the midst of weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice. McGruder says recent events have been painful but have sparked necessary discussion.

“Out of this storm, out of this tragedy that is race relations in this country, we are finally getting everyone to have a conversation,” McGruder said.

Joe Miller, a participant and former organizer of the Red, Black and Green Juneteenth Festival happening at Douglass Park, also said he is moved by the recent awareness of black history and rights and expects this Juneteenth to be special as a result of it.

“To see everybody, jump on this wagon after so many years, I’ve never seen it like this before,” he said. “I’ve never seen so many people anticipating it. I could actually break down in tears because it just warms me to see everybody wanting to get involved and do something as one for once.”

At the Red, Black and Green Juneteenth Festival, Miller said attendees can expect education and celebration, with food, drinks and local vendors set up around the park. The event will start at 2 p.m. with the message of “celebrating freedom” and supporting “community and local black businesses” behind it.

Also happening Friday is a solidarity walk hosted by MU Health Care’s African Heritage Employee Resource Group, Pride Employee Resource Group and MU Women of Health Care Employee Group. The walk will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

Other activities have no set time. The MU Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta is encouraging the community to explore the African American Heritage trail in Columbia, which features over 30 historical markers. Those who explore the trail and post pictures can compete for prizes, according to MU’s website.

But to McGruder, it doesn’t matter how people celebrate. She said she just hopes that the conversation will continue.

“What are you going to do? It’s got to move beyond one day, one book, one conversation,” she said. “I love this new awareness. I love this new awakening. My goal going forward is how do we keep the momentum going to understand that black history is important history and we need to share it.”

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of both CoMo Celebrates Juneteenth and the Red, Black and Green Juneteenth Festival said they will take necessary health precautions.

CoMo Celebrates Juneteenth is asking all guests showing up in person to register, wear masks and socially distance. Miller said attendees of the Red, Black and Green Juneteenth Festival can expect the same.