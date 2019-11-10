Entering the Hall of Fame

Tuesday, February 13 2007

When you talk about coaching legacies at Missouri, Norm Stewart is the first that comes to most minds. But right behind him is Gene McArtor. A guy Stewart coached not on the court, but on the diamond.

"Norm was my freshman baseball coach. He doesn't admit that very often, and I get mad at him when he introduces his former players at something and I say, 'Hey, what about me for crying out loud'," said Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Gene McArtor.

After playing for coach Stewart, McArtor played three seasons on the varsity team helping the tigers win a couple of conference titles and made a couple of college world series trips.

"Well, maybe for someone that couldn't run, couldn't throw, but could swing the bat a little bit. Played first base for the team," said McArtor.

After his playing days McArtor came back to Mizzou as an assistant, a then obvious choice to follow in coach Simmons colorful footsteps.

"He had very unique language. I think people will say they hadn't been cussed out like they had by coach Simmons. Very demanding, very tough coach, but also very successful coach," recalled McArtor of coach Simmons.

Despite smaller budgets than most of the league he coached against, McArtor won 733 games in 21 seasons. He also brought home Big 8 titles in 1976 and 1980.

"1976 was special because it was the first one and it showed we were making progress with our program,"said McArtor.

His number 33 jersey is retired and hangs on the outfield wall. In his office there are not bats and balls, but blue prints. He is now an Associate Athletic Director at Mizzou in charge of construction.

"In coaching you usually know when you've had a pretty good day. It's pretty obvious when you've had a good day. In administration it's a little harder," explains McArtor.

McArtor's coaching legacy continues at Mizzou. His former assistant Tim Jamieson is in his 13th season as head coach. On the tigers coaching tree, McArtor is now the latest branch to enter the hall.

"This is especially exciting for me because of the many people that gave me chances along the way like Don Faurot, Dan Devine, coach Simmons, my former coach. They are people that gave me a chance as a young coach and player," stated McArtor.

And now Gene McArtor joins them all in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

